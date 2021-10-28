Brexit overtakes Covid as the biggest concern for Brits. This is the first time that worries over Brexit have overtaken those regarding the pandemic for the British public.

A new poll has found that Brexit worries have overtaken those of Covid. Brits have been warned that the lack of lorry drivers could impact Christmas. Christmas shortages have been predicted for turkeys. Brits have also been warned to plan ahead and make sure to buy children’s toys early to avoid disappointment.

The UK’s divorce from the EU has caused labour shortages and has hit supermarket shelves too.

According to the latest Ipsos MORI survey, around 28 per cent of people believe that Brexit is the main issue for the UK at the moment. This figure has risen 8 per cent compared to that seen last month. Worries over COVID have dropped 10 points in a month.

According to the UK’s fiscal watchdog chairman, Brexit will have a bigger impact on the UK’s economy than the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Brexit was expected to “reduce our long run GDP by around 4 per cent,” according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). Richard Hughes commented to the BBC: “We think that the effect of the pandemic will reduce that (GDP) output by a further 2 per cent.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is convinced that the UK is benefiting from Brexit, despite warnings from the government’s budget watchdog.

Sunak commented “What I’m doing is making sure that we capitalise on the opportunities that Brexit has brought,”

“We’re seeing the benefits that [it] will bring to the economy, and our ability to sign trade deals around the country.”

