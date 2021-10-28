Barcelona sack Ronald Koeman



Ronald Koeman has been fired from his position as head coach of Barcelona FC in Spain. The 58-year-old Dutchman had spent just 14 months in charge of the Catalan giants. It was always evident that there was an uneasy relationship between him and club president Juan Laporta.

After the 1-0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, October 27 – their third in four games – they dropped to ninth in LaLiga, and the announcement was made. Although in mid-table, they are only six points behind the leaders. Barca have picked up just 15 points in their 10 league matches this season. In the Champions League, they have lost twice as well.

A statement released by the club read, “FC Barcelona have relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first-team coach. The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva. FC Barcelona wishes to thank him for his service to the Club and wishes him all the best in his professional career”.

In fairness to Koeman, he has been in control of a squad with limited quality this season, following the departure of club legend, Lionel Messi, to PSG. Antoine Griezmann also made a return to Atletico Madrid, joining another former star, Uruguayan Luis Suarez, who Keoman had sold as soon as he took over back in 2020.

He had new signings coming into the Camp Nou, all on free transfers, with Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia from Man City, and Memphis Depay from Lyon. Dutch international Luuk de Jong also joined on loan from Sevilla.

Clearly making a point after last night’s defeat, referring to the current league position, Koeman told the press, “It says we’re not well. The team has lost balance in the squad, lost very effective players, which shows. In recent years other clubs have strengthened every season and we haven’t, which also shows”.

It now remains to be seen who will replace Koeman. One of the favourites is Xavi, their legendary midfield star, currently managing Qatari side Al Sadd in the Middle East.

