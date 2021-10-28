Always great value at Yorkshire Linen in Javea and Altea

YOU can obtain all of your textile needs in one of two locations at the Yorkshire Linen Company which has stores in both Javea and Altea.

The company specialises in all things relevant to soft furnishings for the home literally from floor to ceiling with a wide choice of linen, curtains, roller blinds, carpets, rugs, blankets, cushions, even mattresses and much more.

Home furnishings of this type should not be considered a luxury but a necessity if you are going to enjoy your home, be it on a permanent basis or somewhere that you can relax in when on holiday.

The Yorkshire Linen Company has an ever-changing stock with new designs and styles in a huge range of different sizes being added regularly and if you want a customised item, then that’s not a problem as there is a seamstress always at hand to give advice.

Talking about your particular needs should never be a problem as the experienced staff can converse in four different languages, English, Dutch, German and Spanish and also let you know about the various offers, both monthly specials and end of line bargains.

Having been established in Spain for more than 15 years, the Yorkshire Linen Company in Javea and Altea not only has a wide range of knowledge about all aspects of soft furnishings for the home, but has direct contacts with top manufacturers so is able to offer customers the right product at the right price, so giving value for money is an absolute priority.

The difference between a house and a home is often the way it is presented in order to give you a feeling of well-being and comfort and it’s not just the paint on the walls and the furniture, but the added benefit of quality soft furnishings which can take the interior of a property to the next level and this is where Yorkshire Linen is ideally placed to help.

Everything can be viewed online at www.yorkshirelinen costablanca.com and new offers appear on their regularly updated Facebook page as well as the increasingly popular Instagram, where you can also see latest stock arrivals.

To really get to the heart of what you need, by touching and seeing the items on offer and by discussing what you wish to achieve, it is best to visit either of the two showrooms – especially if you live between Benidorm and Denia – to see the enormous range of different product on offer.

The Javea / Xabia store is open from 10am to 7pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 6pmon Saturday, whilst the Altea store has the same opening times except on Saturday it closes at 2pm.

Visit Javea / Xabia at the Centro Comercial Montgo Cap de la Nao Pla 68

Tel: (+34) 966 462 275

Visit Altea at Partida Planet 177

Tel: (+34) 965 841 399