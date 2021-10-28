Albir’s earliest residents

ALFAZ town hall received a €14,000 grant from the Diputacion provincial council for the Villa Romana open-air museum.

This will be spent on restoring the archaeological discoveries made during the 2019 and 2020 excavations which unearthed more than 3,000 finds, explained Mayor’s Office councillor Mayte Garcia.

Enrique Jorda Calatayud, the expert who will restore the objects, drew particular attention to a set of hairpins, coins minted between the Fourth and Fifth century and a fragment of mural decorated with plant motifs from one of the principal rooms of the Fourth Century AD Roman villa.

The archaeological site close to the Albir seafront was discovered by chance in 1983 but excavations, in collaboration with Alicante University, did not begin until 2008. The museum opened to the public in 2011.