20 years of The Tool Bar, Moraira

THE TOOL BAR is celebrating 20 years of its tool rental and hardware store in Moraira.

Opening in 2011, The Tool Bar offers everything you need for the home, including plumbing and electrical parts, key cutting, laser cutting, engraving, welding repairs, and blade and chainsaw sharpening.

For that home improvement or job, The Tool Bar provides a tool hire service for breakers, drills, grinders, gardening equipment, pressure washers, chainsaws, strimmers, and carpentry tools. They also sell a large range of fixtures and fittings, as well as replacement Euro locks, even offering a free lesson on how to change your own lock or providing a lock change service in Moraira.

The business’s website, www.thetoolbar.net, also has around 4,000 items for sale with new stock added weekly, and covers the whole of Spain.

After 20 years of working in their shop in Moraira, The Tool Bar cares and wants people to buy or hire the right items for the job. Their product knowledge and careful selection of suppliers also ensures great aftercare services and guarantees on the products they sell.

Owner Stuart’s knowledge, problem solving and technical ability is the company’s major asset and Stuart’s lifetime interest in electronics, engineering, mechanical and woodworking means he can normally point people in the right direction.

So if you are upgrading your home and need the right tools or parts, why not contact Stuart or Wendy on 965 745 805, 626 670 038 or [email protected].

Alternatively, pop into The Tool Bar on Carretera Moraira Teulada 12, Moraira, Monday to Frisay from 9am to 6pm and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.