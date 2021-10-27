Tourism ‘unlikely’ to be affected by rising UK Covid rate

Tourism is ‘unlikely’ to be affected by the UK Covid rate, say industry sources.

Industry sources say they expect major markets in the EU and US to remain open for tourism this winter despite pressure on the UK government to introduce tougher Covid restrictions amid a sharp rise in domestic cases.

“We’ve been in this situation before. A lot of countries shut their borders to the UK at Christmas. We have to see what happens with the new Delta-plus variant in the UK. But we’re not too worried about the EU re-imposing restrictions, and the US just opened. So our key markets aren’t imposing restrictions,” said an aviation source.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



International travel’s return has started to gather momentum with vaccinated arrivals to England no longer required to purchase expensive PCR tests from Monday, October 25. Wales and Scotland are ready to follow suit this weekend and the US is soon expecetd to confirm similar requirements when its borders reopen on November 8.

The tests can be purchased from a list of private providers on the UK government’s website and must be taken on or before day two of their arrival into the country. NHS Test and Trace LFTs cannot be used.

Passengers who are not fully vaccinated will still need to take a pre-departure test, a PCR test on day two and day eight and complete ten days’ self-isolation, with the option of doing a ‘Test to Release’ on day five.

Read more: UK Gov statistics

An estimated 92.2% of the adult population in England, 90.0% in Wales, 90.8% in Northern Ireland and 91.3% in Scotland would have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) antibodies in the week beginning 27 September 2021.

The presence of antibodies suggests a person previously had COVID-19 or has been vaccinated.

The percentage of adults testing positive for antibodies has remained high in all age groups. Positivity has increased in younger adults and is showing signs of a slow decline in older adults.

Antibody positivity has been declining in older age groups since late July 2021. Many people in this group received their first vaccination early in the vaccination programme. Those aged 50 years and over, at-risk adults with health and social care workers are currently being offered booster jabs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.