THE Estepona Council takes the events of All Saints Day very seriously and is undertaking a number of special measures to ensure that visits to the two municipal cemeteries go smoothly.

Work has already been undertaken to improve the road surface for those driving to the Santo Cristo de la Vera Cruz cemetery and not only has road been given a new coating of asphalt but the pedestrian crossings and road signs are being repainted in the areas near the entrances to the cemeteries and public lighting nearby is also under review.

Palm trees have been pruned in the gardens of both cemeteries and the old cemetery has also received a new coat of paint.

Although most of the visits will take place on November 1 All Saints Day which is a Spanish National Holiday, Tuesday November 2 which is All Souls Day (famously celebrated as the Day of the Dead in Mexico) will also so extended opening hours.

The special schedule at each of the cemeteries will be;

October 29, 30 and November 2 from 9am to 8pm

October 31 and November 1 from 9am to 9pm

In addition, the Council has set up a free bus service that will offer residents the ability to travel to either of the two cemeteries from the stop next to the Social Security building (Avenida Andalucia) and users will be picked up at all the existing urban bus stops on Avenida Andalucía.

Also. Bearing in mind that the pandemic hasn’t simply disappeared, Local Police will be on hand to ensure safe social distancing at both cemeteries.

