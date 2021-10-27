Squid Game comes to Spain with thousands in prizes

Squid Game comes to Spain’s Galicia with thousands in prizes.

Many people across the world have been hooked on the infamous Netflix show Squid Game. One company in Galicia have created their own Squid Game contest. The event is said to be “The event of the year in Vigo”.

Players will have to compete in a series of games to make it to the grand finale. Participants will then fight it out for thousands of euros in prizes.

The games have been brought to Spain by Yellow Humour in Vigo. To join in with Vigo’s The Squid Game players need to be 16 years old. The registration fee is €22.

Yellow Humour in Vigo said: “GET READY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SQUID GAME IN VIGO !!

“€ 22 minimum person 16 years

“We postponed to November 5, 6 and 7, you can still sign up.”

The company added: “This year we bring the event of the year ‘THE SQUID GAME’ for you to enjoy ‘or suffer’ as the protagonists of the series with prizes valued at more than € 3,000 with a final climax for the only winner of the edition of !! THOUSAND EURAZOS !!

“Among the prizes there will be group passes for Yellow Humor, bubble soccer, paintball or Escape Adventure.”

Participants will have to play a series of games including a six-metre-high suspension bridge game.

