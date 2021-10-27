Spooky celebrations for children in Torrox this Halloween

Torrox will be celebrating Halloween this year after the pandemic in 2020.

Torrox will be celebrating Halloween this year after the pandemic in 2020. The council has organised a spooky Halloween afternoon so that the little ones and all families can enjoy a series of activities that will take place in two settings.

Various activities will take place at the same time on the Plaza de la Constitucion in Torrox and on the promenade of El Morche.

The mayor Oscar Medina, and the councillor for Popular Holidays and Traditions Salvador Escudero, have presented these two parties that will be held on Sunday, October 31, starting at 6pm.

Medina wanted to highlight that Torrox is a municipality in which, following the Christian tradition of the country, the most important thing that is celebrated on these days is the tribute to the deceased and all the saints.

Cleaning work has been carried out in both the Torrox and El Morche cemeteries “so that all the residents can attend these days to watch over our loved ones.”

However, the councillor stressed that “this celebration has made a place for itself in our society, becoming a festive date especially for the little ones, and the council wants the children of our town to have the Halloween they deserve.”

The mayor recalled that children have been an example in schools in dealing with the pandemic: “They have also had a very bad time and now is the time to give them a little joy,” said Medina.

He also wanted to highlight the work carried out by Escudero at the head of the department in the hardest moments of the pandemic “so that Torrox could continue to have musical activities and a good atmosphere.”

“Now that we are recovering normality by not having restrictions on capacity or schedules when reaching Level 0, we will be one of the most active councils of the entire Costa del Sol,” announced the councillor from Torrox.

Escudero has invited all the children to come disguised on October 31 to the Plaza de la Constitucion, which already has the colour coded umbrellas to match the traditions, and the El Morche promenade will be decorated for the occasion.

Both towns will have storytelling with themed monsters and interactive theatrical and musical performances with the little ones, who will also be able to carry out workshops, pumpkin boxes for children between 2 and 6 years old and terrifying notebooks for those between 7 and 12 years old.

There will be animators with balloon twisting and face painting, as well as an area with inflatables.

Escudero has indicated that the traditional distribution of sweets will be done in an organised way at the end of the party, which will be after 9pm.

There will be a search for a little witch, following clues that will be given throughout the afternoon from the stage. Whoever finds it will win a large basket of Halloween treats.

The councillor also wanted to emphasise that this festival is being more and more in demand “for its fun nature, open to all ages, and is even one more tourist attraction for the municipality.”