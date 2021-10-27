Spanish rail reveals plans for high-speed London to Paris link. Renfe, the Spanish state rail company hope to compete against Eurostar.

Renfe has its sights set on a high-speed Channel tunnel line. It believes that shuttling passengers between Paris and London could be profitable. The Eurotunnel route opened in 1994 and has proved to be a success.

The Spanish state rail company announced their intentions on Wednesday, October 27. Renfe said: “At the moment, there are available slots and capacity to operate on the high-speed line,”

“This high-speed corridor has high traffic and was growing until Covid-19 – a trend that is set to recover next year. According to demand analysis, it would be viable and profitable for Renfe to compete with Eurostar.”

According to Renfe, in 2019, 9 million passengers travelled on Eurotunnel’s Paris-London route. 7 million passengers took the Eurostar train. The journey from Paris to London only takes just over two hours.

The company added: “Renfe’s aim is to operate its own product, meaning the first step would be the standardisation of trains,

“The business plan is built around the use of at least seven trains, and estimates suggest a return on the investment after four years.”

The company also has its sights set on other destinations. It is already planning a second phase.

According to Renfe: “We are the leader in passenger and freight rail transport and a benchmark in the mobility sector in Spain.

“We are committed to safe, efficient and quality transportation, adapted to the needs and demands of our customers.”

