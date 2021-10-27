Spanish hotel named one of the most haunted in Europe

WITH Halloween just around the corner, interest in haunted hotels around the world has risen by 100 per cent in the last week alone, and it turns out that one Spanish hotel has been named one of the most haunted in Europe.

Company Uswitch uncovered the Spanish hotel after creating a study based on a variety of factors, including hotels’ TripAdvisor ratings, the price for a one-night stay and the number of guests reviews containing the word or words synonymous to ´spooky´ to create a points-based index that determines the best haunted hotels in the world.

And it turns out that the Parador de Jaen in Spain comes in 13th place with a score of 2.63 out of 10.

The hotel offers the third cheapest overnight stay of all the European accommodations analysed (€115.19), behind Karosta Prison Hostel in Latvia (€28.95) and The Bell in England (€75.02).

Located in an old Moorish fortress from the 13th century, rumours are that you’ll hear the cries of a dead and broken hearted woman in room 22 and see the spirit of the Terrible Lizard, a dead prisoner.

And if having one of Europe´s most haunted hotels on your doorstep has put you in the mood for a Halloween party, or you haved booked your own stay at a Spanish hotel, the Euro Weekly News has put together a list of the 11 most spooktacular Halloween costumes for all the family (including your four-legged friends).

1. Best for Women

It´s feisty…. it´s feminine… it´s the female pirate costume. Universally flattering and complete with head scarf, dress and belt, this costume can simply be paired with black boots for a fuss-free Halloween look in minutes.

2. Best for Men

The classic skeleton; a Halloween staple for all the right reasons. It´s spooky, it´s flattering, and its unisex enough to be repurposed by the rest of the family for years to come.

Get yours for less than €35 with this fitted outfit for men that can easily be worn by women too.

3. Best for Girls

No Halloween would be complete without a vampire, and this girl´s costume for less than €20 comes with dress, wings, and headband.

4. Best for Boys

What boy doesn´t want to be a superhero? Now you can make yours one for the day with a Batman costume complete with mask, outfit and cape.

5. Best for Babies

Pumpkins are a Halloween classic and this baby costume works for both boys and girls and comes with outfit, shoes and hat.

6. Best for Dogs

Startle and amuse friends, family and neighbours with this spider outfit for dogs. Made famous by Youtube videos of costume wearing pooches frightening passersby, this outfit is still a favourite and will make your dog the talking point of any party.

7. Best for Cats

Turn your cat into a fearsome(ish) lion with this furry collar which will transform your regular sized feline into a big cat for the day.

8. Best Budget Buy

This Flintstones-inspired ensemble includes the dress, necklace and wig, gives you a complete Halloween costume for less than €20.

Double up and make it the perfect budget couple´s outfit with a Fred costume for a further €16.99.

9. Best Luxury Buy

For those who take their Halloween costumes very seriously, this gothic-style bustier cocktail dress takes an outfit to the next level, bringing some serious glamour to any party.

10. Best for Couples

This zombie bride and groom duo is perfect for couples who like a theme and even comes with makeup and fake blood.

11. Best Accessories

If Halloween isn´t your thing and you don´t feel like going the whole hog this year, why not get into the party spirit effort-free with some accessories?

In Conclusion

Spain has some of the spookiest hotels around, so if you´re planning a Halloween party in Spain this year, take a look through our costumes roundup, pick your favourites and start planning that party.

