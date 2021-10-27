Seismic swarm on La Palma as strength of earthquakes increases

By
Laura Kemp
-
0
Seismic swarm on La Palma as strength of earthquakes increases
Seismic swarm on La Palma as strength of earthquakes increases

Seismic swarm on La Palma as several earthquakes of a magnitude greater than 4.5 shake the island.

There has been a seismic swarm on La Palma as several earthquakes of a magnitude greater than 4.5 shake the island.

The La Palma volcano maintains its strong activity and the number of earthquakes has increased. During this afternoon, October 27, several earthquakes greater than 4.5 in magnitude have been registered over a matter of minutes.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Since midnight, more than 80 earthquakes have occurred in the southwest of La Palma, and their strength has increased both at an intermediate level and at a deep level.

In addition, there have also been successive collapses in the cone of the volcano,  which causes a continuous reconfiguration of it, and scientists have their sights set on the increase in height of the lava flows which at the central points exceed 20 metres.

The area affected by the ten lava flows that have formed in 38 days of the eruption is 908.2 hectares, with 1,291buildings destroyed.


The President of the Government of the Canary Islands, Angel Víctor Torres, announced today that next week the first 18 homes already acquired by the Government for the people affected by the eruption will be delivered.

Specifically, there are 18 properties, 13 in Tazacorte and five in Fuencaliente, for an amount greater than €1.1 million.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Laura Kemp
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here