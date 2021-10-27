Seismic swarm on La Palma as strength of earthquakes increases

Seismic swarm on La Palma as several earthquakes of a magnitude greater than 4.5 shake the island.

There has been a seismic swarm on La Palma as several earthquakes of a magnitude greater than 4.5 shake the island.

The La Palma volcano maintains its strong activity and the number of earthquakes has increased. During this afternoon, October 27, several earthquakes greater than 4.5 in magnitude have been registered over a matter of minutes.

Since midnight, more than 80 earthquakes have occurred in the southwest of La Palma, and their strength has increased both at an intermediate level and at a deep level.

In addition, there have also been successive collapses in the cone of the volcano, which causes a continuous reconfiguration of it, and scientists have their sights set on the increase in height of the lava flows which at the central points exceed 20 metres.

Nuevas imágenes que nos llegan a las 14.45 (hora canaria) desde Jedey en las que se observa la densa columna de cenizas que hay actualmente / New images that reach us at 2:45 p.m. (Canarian time) from Jedey in which the dense column of ash that currently exists is observed pic.twitter.com/3WZRU61oTp

— INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 27, 2021

The area affected by the ten lava flows that have formed in 38 days of the eruption is 908.2 hectares, with 1,291buildings destroyed.

The President of the Government of the Canary Islands, Angel Víctor Torres, announced today that next week the first 18 homes already acquired by the Government for the people affected by the eruption will be delivered.

Specifically, there are 18 properties, 13 in Tazacorte and five in Fuencaliente, for an amount greater than €1.1 million.