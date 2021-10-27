Queen ‘should abdicate and move over to let someone else do the job’. The Queen’s health has been discussed on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Kevin Maguire the Associate editor of The Daily Mirror appeared on Good Morning Britain. The show discussed the Queen’s health. Due to medical advice, the monarch will not be heading to Scotland to attend the Cop26 climate summit. This is the second trip the Queen has cancelled in the last few weeks.

The Queen will attend the summit virtually though. She is set to address attendees using a recorded video.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



GMB’s host Ranvir Singh spoke with Maguire over the role of the Queen. Singh explained that the monarch is a “massive symbol.” He believes that the Queen’s attendance at the summit would draw in a bigger audience.

Mr Maguire commented: “If she is the key then we should no longer put her in the lock.

“And she is 95, she is incredibly frail, she won’t go on forever.”

Both Prince Charles and William will be attending the summit.

Mr Maguire explained: “They will always be overshadowed as long as she is around and in that front line.

“If a lot of people can’t do their job because of their age and abilities they don’t do the job anymore.

“And she should abdicate and move over to let someone else do the job.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.