Piers Morgan left howling over troll’s apology for a drunken rant over lifestyle ‘boasts’.

Piers Morgan took to social media to share a DM that the troll had sent him. The Internet troll had ranted and slated Piers.

The troll had hit out at Piers for flaunting his “gross lifestyle”. The troll went so far as to suggest that Piers had a small ‘d***.’

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Taking to Twitter Piers shared a screenshot of the DM with his fans. Piers has around 8 million followers on Twitter. Piers commented: “This just about sums up my Instagram inbox.”

The message from the troll read: “Piers please stop reminding us how privileged you are. You are a journalist, not a surgeon, or a military general sacrificing all for Queen and Country.

“A scribbler, albeit it a very successful one. So stop sending IG pictures of your gross lifestyle during these difficult times for many.

“In short… Piers stop reminding us of how small your self esteem and d*** is!”

The man came back a few hours later with a surprising comment. He apologised to Piers for the rant. He said: “I was drunk… sorry.”

Many people were pleased that the man decided to apologise for the rant. One Piers fan replied: “At least he said sorry.” Piers soon responded and said: “True… haha.”

Another person said: “The fact he reflected on this when sober (after putting so much effort into it when drunk) and felt it best to message again and apologise has made this rant even funnier for me.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.