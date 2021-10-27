Mystery as burglar dies during attempted break-in

Mystery as burglar dies during an attempted break-in Spain’s Malaga.

A man has mysteriously died as he allegedly attempted to break in and steal from a warehouse in Malaga. The shocking incident occurred on Wednesday, October 27. The 44-year-old man is said to have already successfully broken into another warehouse in Malaga’s Polígono La Estrella.

According to El Espanol, the National Police force has confirmed that the man died while attempting to break into a warehouse. The man had already managed to force entry into another warehouse in the vicinity. Officers are currently investigating whether the death was violent or accidental.

The warehouse is located in the western part of Malaga. It belongs to district number 6 Cruz de Humilladero’s Polígono La Estrella industrial estate. There are multiple entrances to the industrial estate. On the boundaries of the industrial estate, there is the San Luis Industrial Estate and the Cortijo de Torres Exhibition Centre.

No further details are known at this time.

