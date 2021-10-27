Mystery as burglar dies during attempted break-in

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Mystery as burglar dies during attempted break-in
Credit: Twitter

Mystery as burglar dies during an attempted break-in Spain’s Malaga.

A man has mysteriously died as he allegedly attempted to break in and steal from a warehouse in Malaga. The shocking incident occurred on Wednesday, October 27. The 44-year-old man is said to have already successfully broken into another warehouse in Malaga’s Polígono La Estrella.

According to El Espanol, the National Police force has confirmed that the man died while attempting to break into a warehouse. The man had already managed to force entry into another warehouse in the vicinity. Officers are currently investigating whether the death was violent or accidental.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The warehouse is located in the western part of Malaga. It belongs to district number 6 Cruz de Humilladero’s Polígono La Estrella industrial estate. There are multiple entrances to the industrial estate. On the boundaries of the industrial estate, there is the San Luis Industrial Estate and the Cortijo de Torres Exhibition Centre.

No further details are known at this time.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here