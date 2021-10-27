Megxit a ‘tragedy’ for the royal family, according to a Royal biographer.

Andrew Morton is a Royal biographer. He believes that it is a tragedy that Meghan Markle left the firm. Morton feels that Markle could have helped the Royal family reach a different section of the public.

Morton has published books on both Princess Diana and Meghan Markle. According to the author, Meghan had “made every effort to get involved” with the Royal family. He believed that she would remain as part of the family.

Speaking to the Royally Us podcast, Morton said: “I thought that she was a team player before, and she was known as a team player on ‘Suits,’

“She converted to the Church of England, she changed her nationality and was going to become a Brit. She gave up all her social media accounts and dropped the fact she was a patron of various charities.”

The expert believes that Meghan gave up a lot in her attempts to be welcomed into the Royal family. He commented that Meghan: “seemed to be willing to integrate into the Royal Family.”

The Royal expert added: “I think that what’s happened is a small tragedy for the Royal Family that they’ve lost someone who was relevant to a section of the population that they couldn’t really reach.”

During the interview with hosts, Molly Mulshine and Christina Garibaldi questions were raised over whether Meghan had similar experiences to those of Princess Diana. “Yes, absolutely. It was like deja vu. Meghan talking of her sense of isolation and felt like a prisoner in a palace was virtually word for word what Diana said to me,” revealed Morton.

