Maroween will return to Maro this Halloween

Maro will once again celebrate the Chestnut and Sweet Potato Festival, the popular Maroween, which this year reaches its twelfth edition.

The councillor for Popular Traditions Elena Galvez, and the youth mayor Encarnacion Moreno, presented the poster for Maroween today, October 27, and the scheduled activities that will take place on October 30 and 31 in the Plaza de la Iglesia.

Moreno has highlighted the return of this festivity in Maro: “Last year we kept the celebration in a virtual format as a result of the health crisis.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Fortunately, the situation has changed, and residents and visitors, children and adults, will once again enjoy fun and music in a terrifying atmosphere at this party that combines the traditional distribution of chestnuts and sweet potatoes with Halloween.”

“Both on Saturday and Sunday, the activities will begin with craft workshops and games for boys and girls. On Sunday there will also be a play starring the workshop for the elderly and a Zumba show,” explained Galvez.

“Music will also be the protagonist on both days, with performances by DJ Toulalan on Saturday and Placido Vera on Sunday, the day we will also celebrate the costume contest.”

There will also be a market, food trucks and an area with attractions.

On Sunday, October 31, the council will enable a special urban bus service from 5pm to 1am for those who want to attend Maroween.

The buses will leave every hour from Avda. Mediterraneo, making the usual stops in Nerja until reaching Maro.

Likewise, the return journey will be every hour from 5:30pm to 1:30am.