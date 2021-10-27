INNOVATIVE ideas from two Spanish companies reinventing the wheel as they look to tackle old concepts with new methods of production.

Wooden bike

IF you fancy a project which may or may not actually have a long-term use but will certainly make you think about sustainability, visit the Facebook page of Spanish architects Aquimaña.

They have come up with the concept of a wooden bike and have four different blueprints which you can download free of charge through an open-source programme.

Once you have the plans, you are welcome to modify them and share on the site and then get busy producing the bicycle by hand or using a 3D printer if you have one available.

It’s a project that will attract quite a few if only to see how long the bike will last before the rain gets to it.

Recycled shoes

A TRADITIONAL Mallorcan shoe both reborn and environmentally friendly as it is made from discarded clothing and rubber tyres.

La Porquera XXI, a new version of the traditional Mallorcan footwear has been designed and made by Monge Shoes from waste clothing collected by the Deixalles Foundation.

Waste fabrics are complimented with a number of environmentally friendly components, such as the sole of natural fibres and developed biodegradable rubber as well as leather that comes from food industry waste.

In this way a classic is reinvented, whose main feature is the sole salvaged from an old tyre as currently the law obliges suppliers to recycle tyres due to their high environmental impact.

Thank you for reading 'Innovative ideas from two Spanish companies reinventing the wheel'