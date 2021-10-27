ENERGY poverty aid necessary in the Balearics as many still suffering from the economic results of the pandemic and lockdown.

The Balearic Ministry of Social Affairs as well as the Ministry of Energy Transition, has allocated €400,000 to , Caritas Menorca, the Red Cross and the Bread and Honey Association.

These funds are necessary in order to address the energy poverty of families in a situation of economic vulnerability and this is €130,000 more (an increase of 48 per cent) than the amount allocated during the years 2019-2020, which saw a total of 821 families (2063 people) receive financial aid.

These entities will be responsible – once the Government’s call for subsidies to alleviate energy poverty for the period 2021-2022 has been resolved – to manage the financial aid to cover the basic expenses linked to the supply and consumption of energy for families in the Balearic Islands in a situation of economic vulnerability.

Eligible expenses are those related to the coverage of basic expenses related to the supply and consumption of energy (gas and electricity), those of direct care personnel and those arising from the management and processing of financial aid.

