Brit teen ‘raped at Costa del Sol holiday resort’

A Brit teen was allegedly ‘raped at a Costa del Sol holiday resort’ after a night out. The man who reportedly grabbed her and forced her into an alleyway is set to go on trial.

The attack on the 15-year-old British teen allegedly happened in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol. The man grabbed her and then forced her into an alleyway. He then raped her.

The shocking attack took place in January last year. The prosecution has said that the teenager was unable to call for help. She is suffering from post-traumatic stress due to the attack.

A man from Senegal was accused of the attack. The 36-year-old man is set to go on trial. The prosecution has called for a 14-year prison sentence. The prosecution also hopes to see the man deported from Spain.

According to Sur.es: “After the rape was reported, the girl told investigators of a previous episode involving the man in 2019 on [a] night she was celebrating.

“The man allegedly approached her offering cocaine and, after she refused to accept it, grabbed her arm with the intention of dragging her away.

“However, this was prevented by the girl’s friends who were with her at the celebration.”

The victim is suffering from post-traumatic stress. The prosecutor hopes to get €15,000 in compensation for the young victim.

