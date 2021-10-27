Brit gran with Egyptian toyboy insists ‘I’m not being conned’. The octogenarian has revealed her “heartache” on their first wedding anniversary as the pair wait to be reunited.

Iris Jones, 82, is married to her 36-year-old toyboy. This Morning Viewers were previously shocked as they heard intimate details of the pair’s relationship. The Brit Gran has now spoken out on their first anniversary.

Iris believes that she is not being conned by Mohamed Ibriham. She is still waiting for him to join her in the UK. Mohammed needs a visa for him to enter the UK.

Iris from Somerset feels that it will be “the end of the world” if the Home Office does not grant her husband a Visa.

Speaking to The Sun Iris explained that the pair hope to have a Home Office decision in November. They have not seen each other since late last year. They make the most of technology though and talk on the phone or Facebook all the time.

Iris said: “I’ve seen programmes on television about women being scammed for thousands by younger men but I’ve never been this in love before.

“I know people think I’m a daft old biddy and he is taking advantage of me, although not for money – I don’t have any. I am not the sort of woman who can be scammed. And he’s never asked for any money – we split all expenses 50/50.

“I’m not afraid he will get a visa and then drop me. I trust him with my life.”

