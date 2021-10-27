Brit babies born in toxic air

Hundreds of thousands of Brit babies are born in toxic air.

According to data released ahead of the forthcoming climate conference, more than 250,000 babies are born each year in toxic air hotspots in the UK.

Experts believe that these children are at risk of developing asthma and other health complications.

Sarah Woolnough is the Chief Executive of the Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation charities.

Woolnough commented: “How can it be acceptable that the first breath a baby takes could be so dirty it could seriously affect their long-term health?

“The Government must blaze a trail, not just at COP26 but beyond, to bring in bold new clean air laws and set ambitious targets to clean up the air by 2030.”

According to The Mirror, in 2019 more than half a million babies were born in areas that exceeded guidelines set out by the World Health Organization in 2005.

Unsurprisingly London comes up as one of the most polluted areas. Birmingham is the second most polluted city. Birmingham is home to the highest birth rate in the UK.

Experts believe that the government needs to act now to prevent more damage. Ms Woolnough explained: “If people are encouraged to swap their car for cleaner transport and the Government invests in more cycle routes, bus routes and councils expand clean air zones, there is hope we can tackle pollution and enjoy cleaner air.”

