Barclays online banking and app down. Thousands of people have been left struggling to access their accounts.

Thousands of Barclays customers have had issues on Wednesday morning, October 27.

Many customers have not been able to access their accounts online. Online banking and also the app services are said to have crashed for Barclays.

Downdetector tracks complaints. The tracker reported that the issues began at around 6am. Around 2000 people had issues when they attempted to log into their accounts.

Many areas of the UK have been affected. This includes London and Plymouth. People in Manchester, Nottingham and Birmingham have also reported issues too.

People soon took to Twitter to complain about not being able to access their accounts. Some people were able to log in but reportedly found that their accounts were missing.

One Twitter user said: “Barclays is there a problem with online banking can’t see my account??”

One banking customer said: “Barclays what is wrong with your app this morning?”

Another person had issues and their accounts disappeared. They commented: “Is there an issue with the app? My accounts have disappeared,”

Yet another user also could not see their accounts. They said: “Is anyone else’s Barclays app down?? Can’t see any of my accounts when I open the app?”

