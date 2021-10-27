Austrian minister warns of possible power outage across Europe

Austrian Defence Minister warns of possible power outage across Europe



Klaudia Tanner, the Austrian Defence Minister has already given advance warning. After having supervised military manoeuvres and actions, there is a high possibility of an electrical blackout that will affect services such as computers, mobile phones, and electricity supplies in homes. The blackout would not only take place in Austria but would be widespread throughout Europe.

According to La Razon, Klaudia Tanner asserted that the question was not whether there was going to be a blackout, but rather that “the question is when it will be”. She has also stated that this danger is “underestimated by all” when it could have catastrophic consequences.

In order to raise awareness among the population, the Austrian government has decided to launch an awareness campaign that will run throughout the month. Not only will it run in the media, but thousands of posters have also been distributed to Austrian cities. The minister also wanted to promote it on her social networks.

The slogan of the campaign is “What to do when everything stops”, and it seeks to raise awareness among the population about what measures to take when the blackout occurs. Advice about buying enough food for several days, having fuel, candles, batteries, and plenty of drinking water, is given. Another effective measure would be to agree on a meeting point with family and friends and try to collaborate with the neighbors as much as possible it says.

This blackout can cause traffic lights, ATMs, telephones, and the internet to stop working. It would not be the first time, this has already occurred in 1989, in Quebec, Canada. The authorities never confirmed any specific cause, simply suggesting it may be due to technical failures, system malfunctions, or overloads due to demand peaks.

Austria has already put a plan in motion so that by 2025 all its barracks will be self-sufficient. Lieutenant Colonel Pierre Kugelweis explained to Efe that in the event of a similar incident, the barracks would be a support base for firefighters, health workers, and other organisations.

Kugelweis stated that “from 2025 there should be sufficient barracks in all the federal states to guarantee the Army’s response in the event of a blackout”. He said the military believes that “in the event of a blackout, the main task of the Armed Forces is to supply and support other emergency organizations”.

According to national media, it is not the first time that the Austrian army has got a prediction right. In 2017 they spoke of a possible pandemic that would paralyse the world in the next decade, something that ended up coming true, as reported by 20minutos.es.

