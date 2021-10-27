Andalucia on Yellow Alert for rain

Andalucia in Spain has been put on a yellow alert for rain this Friday.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow alert for rain in several areas of Andalucia where accumulated rainfall of up to 40 litres in 12 hours is expected. This warning is specifically aimed at the area of Andévalo and Condado in Huelva from 9.00 am on Friday, October 29, and the Sevilla countryside, where heavy showers are expected to hit the area from 12.00 noon and continue throughout the day.

Due to the activity of an active Atlantic front, most of the Peninsula will be covered by cloudy skies accompanied by widespread and heavy rainfall, says the agency.

There could also be locally heavy and/or persistent in Galicia and west of the Meseta, forecast Aemet yesterday. The director of Aemet in Malaga, José María Sánchez-Laulhé, said: “It’s going to be an ugly weekend” as he issued the forecast for Saturday as this is when the victory celebration of the Magna procession is scheduled in the capital.

Aemet has warned however that the situation is changing day by day, so at least until tomorrow, Thursday, there will be no clear prediction of what will happen.

However, at present, in the case of Malaga, maximum precipitation will occur on Saturday, this will be caused by a ‘low’ that could form at the tail end of the cold front that is expected for the next few days.

“It is difficult to predict because it varies from day to day. At the moment, the only thing that is clear is that the entry of cold air can be strengthened by a very small low at low levels, “which has a great effect in terms of rainfall,” said Sánchez-Laulhé.

Be prepared

The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre has issued a warning for everyone to be prepared – especially if you are driving – and never try to cross a road that is flooded. They advise you are fully prepared to coordinate any emergency actions that are necessary.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.