American TV blunder puts La Palma volcano in Murcia

American TV blunder puts La Palma volcano in Spain’s Murcia.

One America TV channel slipped up when reporting on the La Palma volcano in the Canary Islands. The blunder was soon spotted and shared across social media. Many people were amused at the mix-up.

America’s CBS reported on the volcano eruption. They showed a clip zooming in on a world map. The map though zoomed in on the Spanish mainland municipality of Cartagena with the same name.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This is the first time Murcia has been accused of having an erupting volcano. The US network CBS aired the blunder on Tuesday, October 26.

The TV network was sharing the latest information regarding the Cumbre Vieja de La Palma volcano with their viewers.

The US journalist reporting on the story though had a better knowledge of geography. They commented: “many people on this volcanic island have lost everything”.

The mistake of placing the La Palma volcano on the Iberian peninsula has gone viral.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.