A selection of latest news in brief from around the Costa del Sol

Armenian Cross

ON Saturday October 23, a special Jachkar (Armenian) Cross donated by Torremolinos businessman, Herand Dolukhanian was formally installed in Battery Park, Torremolinos in the presence of the mayor, the Ambassador of the Armenian Republic in Spain and members of the local Armenian community.

Lux Mundi

ON Monday November 1, the Lux Mundi Centre in Fuengirola will be closed as it is a Public Holiday. The Boutique will be open in the Centre in Calle Nueva No 7 from Tuesday to Friday 10am to 1pm with plenty of items to choose from.

Best Medicine

BELIEVING that Laughter is the Best Medicine, the Mijas Council has announced that laughter therapy will be added to its cognitive stimulation workshops for the elderly. All of these workshops aim to promote active aging, stimulating and promoting all kinds recreational activities.

Dog Park closed

IN order to reseed the area which has seen rather a lot of heavy digging by users and to refurbish some of the furniture, the Benahavis dog park is now closed for two weeks whilst the work is undertaken before being reopened to the public.

Xmas recycled

THERE will be free to attend workshops every Thursday until Christmas from 10am to 12.30pm at the children’s library of the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre showing how best to create Christmas decorations using recycled material and ornaments made will be sold for regeneration of Sierra Bermeja.

Disability aid

BENALMADENA Council has made a grant to the Benalmadena Association for Disability Care (ABAD) for the implementation of a disability aid program for users between six and 16 years old, one of the age groups where it is generally difficult to find specific therapies, so this will be very helpful.

For kids

UNLIKE neighbouring Marbella, the San Pedro Alcantara Halloween event does not require pre-booking and although it may be less elaborate, entry is free and runs from noon to 7pm in the Parque de los Tres Jardines with plenty of attractions aimed mainly at children who should go in fancy dress.

Modelling contest

FUENGIROLA will once again be a national meeting point with the XXVII Modelling Contest which takes at the Peace Palace from October 29 to 31, with different activities, such as talks, workshop and demonstrations at one of the oldest contests of its type in Spain.

