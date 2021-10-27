A QUICK review of the latest news in brief from around Axarquia brought to you by Euro Weekly News.

Underwater history

TORROX Council is organising the First Conference on Underwater Archaeology which will take place over the weekend of October 30 with divers having the chance to learn that Roman ruins exist under the sea as well as on land and then seeing them for themselves.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



New market

PLANS are nearly complete to issue invitation to tender for the building of the new municipal market and underground car park in Almuñecar which will have space for 40 businesses and 200 parking space at an estimated cost of €5.8 million with construction taking 14 months.

Halloween Lobres

The village of Lobres will celebrate Halloween on October 31 with a parade of vampires leading to the old cemetery and later the Senior Centre is being converted to a passage of terror with prizes being awarded to those wearing the best vampire costumes.

Tourism promotion

THE Association for the Tourist Promotion of the Axarquia (APTA) is to receive financial support from the Tourism Department of the Junta de Andalucia in order to allow it to promote the area as a tourist destination highlighting five different holiday routes.

Between Paws

DOG owners are being encouraged by the Rincon de la Victoria Council to take part in the good humoured but educational event ‘Between Paws’ which takes place on Sunday October 31 in Julian Huerta Park from 10.30am until 7.30pm and will include training and a children’s area.

Thank you for reading ‘A quick review of the latest news in brief from around Axarquia’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.