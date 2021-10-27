IT was a chilly start for Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s most recent Winter League match on the River Jucar’s Section B3.

“But it soon turned into a bright, sunny day with a temperature of 22 degrees and a 19-degree water temperature,” said the Fishing Club’s secretary Jeff Richards.

Overall, it was a good day’s fishing with good results, he added, with a total weight of 93 kilos and 50 fish caught by eight anglers.

Best total weight of the day went to Graham Sewell with 24.5 kilos while second-best total weight went to Jason Lawson with 16.5 kilos. Jack Janssen came third with 12.3 kilos.

The next Winter League match will fish the River Jucar’s Section B on November 10.

“We are a very friendly club and always happy to welcome new members,” Jeff said.

For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club, contact (Frank Povey on 96 649 0338 and [email protected]) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083).