A good day’s fishing

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A good day’s fishing
BEST CATCH: Graham Sewell with 24.5 kilos of fish Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club

IT was a chilly start for Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s most recent Winter League match on the River Jucar’s Section B3.

“But it soon turned into a bright, sunny day with a temperature of 22 degrees and a 19-degree water temperature,” said the Fishing Club’s secretary Jeff Richards.

Overall, it was a good day’s fishing with good results, he added, with a total weight of 93 kilos and 50 fish caught by eight anglers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Best total weight of the day went to Graham Sewell with 24.5 kilos while  second-best total weight went to Jason Lawson with 16.5 kilos. Jack Janssen came third with 12.3 kilos.

The next Winter League match will fish the River Jucar’s Section B on November 10.

“We are a very friendly club and always happy to welcome new members,” Jeff said.


For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club, contact (Frank Povey on 96 649 0338 and [email protected]) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083).

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here