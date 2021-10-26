Walter Smith, former Everton, Rangers and Scotland Boss has died

Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager Walter Smith has died at the age of 73.

Walter Smith Smith achieved great success with Rangers in two spells, took charge of the Scotland national side and spent four years with Everton in the Premier League.

Rangers Club chairman Douglas Park commented: “It is almost impossible to encapsulate what Walter meant to every one of us at Rangers.”

“He embodied everything that a Ranger should be. His character and leadership was second to none, and will live long in the memory of everyone he worked with during his two terms as first team manager.”

“I spoke with Walter as recently as last weekend. Even when he was battling illness, he was still able to provide advice and support. For that, I am personally grateful. I know that he continued also to maintain dialogue with senior members of staff, including our manager, Steven Gerrard.”

“Walter will be sorely missed by all of us at Rangers. For Rangers supporters, he was much more than just a football manager. Walter was a friend to many, a leader, an ambassador and most of all-a legend.”