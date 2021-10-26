Unique cactus garden in Spain’s Motril.

Motril’s cactus garden is set to grow to 10,000 square metres. It will house a unique collection of cacti.

The Motril Town Hall is working at full capacity on the extension of the cactus garden. The garden will occupy the entire eastern fringe of the Parque de los Pueblos de America. Spectacular species have already begun to be planted for acclimatisation.

The current Teresa cactus garden is located at the southern end of the Parque de los Pueblos de America. The garden was inaugurated last spring. Work began on the extension at the same time.

The important work being carried out by Motril Council’s Parks and Gardens service will mean that, from the initial 1,000 square metre garden already open to the public, the cactus and succulent area will increase tenfold to 10,000 square metres.

The extension of the area is already visible. Some of the varieties to be planted will take one to two years to take root properly and acclimatise to the soil.

The Mayor, Luisa María García Chamorro commented: “I am convinced that we are going to have one of the most exclusive enclosures not only in Andalucia, but in the whole of Spain, both in terms of size and variety.”

García Chamorro watched the planting of some varieties of spectacular size and height. The new plants required specialised machinery and the participation of municipal staff to be planted.

The Mayoress explained that the garden will make a spectacular tourist attraction. The garden “forms part of a road map which aims to considerably transform and beautify the city”.

