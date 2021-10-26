Twelve passengers injured in Girona train crash



As reported by train operator Renfe, twelve passengers were injured as the result of a train crash this Monday, October 25. The incident happened at around 4pm on the line running from Barcelona to Girona. While passing near the French border town train stop of Portbou, the train carrying around 230 passengers collided with a tree that had fallen across the tracks.

The accident occurred specifically on the stretch of track in between the towns of Sils and Caldes de Malavella. Trains in both directions were temporarily interrupted by the incident until the tree could be removed from the lines.

One injured passenger had to be transferred via helicopter to the Trueta de Girona hospital. According to a spokesperson for Renfe, this individual was too badly injured to be able to walk, or to be transported in the 4×4, so the emergency helicopter was deployed to remove them.

Another injured person was evacuated by Medical Emergency System (EMS) ambulance to the Santa Caterina hospital. The remainder of the injured passengers were treated at the scene of the crash by medics.

With the travel disruption to their train schedule, Renfe had to organise an alternative service by road to move all the passengers. Buses were arranged to transport them all, with officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra helping with the transfers. Local firefighters were also mobilised to the incident, but their assistance was not required in this instance, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

