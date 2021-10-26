TUI cancels more flights to La Palma as volcano continues to wreak havoc

Airline TUI has cancelled even more flights as the La Palma volcano continues to wreak havoc on the island.

Airline TUI has cancelled even more flights as the La Palma volcano, the Cumbre Vieja, continues to wreak havoc.

TUI has now been forced to cancel all flights up to and including November 17, after previously cancelling flights until November 3.

The airline has said that affected passengers have been contacted directly.

In a statement posted to their website, TUI wrote: “We’d like to reassure customers due to travel to any other Canary Islands that our flights are currently operating as planned however we will continue to monitor the situation and contact them should their holiday be impacted.”

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding during this time.”

The UK Government’s foreign travel advice states: “If you are in an affected area you should follow the advice of local authorities, including social media updates from Cabildo de La Palma.”

“If you are planning to travel to the island imminently you are encouraged to contact your tour operators/airlines.”

La Palma airport states that all Canarian airports are “operational”, however, travellers should check the status of their flight with the airline, “especially in the case of La Palma airport.”

Yesterday, October 25, the remainder of the Cumbre Vieja volcano cone collapsed, sending streams of molten lava out in all directions. It also caused landslides, along with four erupting mouths all spewing volcanic material up into the sky.