The terror of Halloween comes to Motril

For Halloween this year, Motril Council has prepared an incredible passage of terror, which will be completed with workshops and an escape room.

The Halloween festivities in Motril are aimed at all ages, the passage of terror can be visited from 7pm to 10pm during October 29, 30 and 31.

The festivities will be hosted in the Centro Joven del Parque de los Pueblos de America.

The Councillor for Parties and Youth, Alejandro Vilar Moreno, accompanied by the area coordinator, Gerardo Romano, presented the various Halloween activities in the midst of an unprecedented montage alluding to mystery, fear and the symbols of a celebration that has thousands of followers in the city.

Alejandro Vilar has highlighted the effort and imagination of the entire team in the Festival and Youth area “which allows for open, attractive activities with great power of call.”

The councillor stressed that, outside the Youth Centre, there will be animatronic, mask and wound workshops for all audiences.

Once inside, the passage of terror will have several characters and two guides in charge of leading the groups “always thinking about the security measures that we must bear in mind.”

The groups will be from four to six people and the activity is free of charge.

Gerardo Romano has referred to this alternative leisure activity “as something in high demand and that will not leave anyone disappointed.”

Romano explained that the passage “will have three levels of terror: fright, fear and terror.”