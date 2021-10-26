Tenth Meeting of Emergency Corps held in Inca as part of autumn fair

Tenth Meeting of Emergency Corps held in Inca on Saturday October 23 as part of autumn fair was a special event for the Bombers de Mallorca.

This year was considered special as it hosted the First Joan Cifuentes Memorial in homage to the beloved non-commissioned officer of the Mallorca fire brigade who died in June.

One of the main events of the fair, in addition to the exhibitions from the emergency services, was an emotional tribute to Cifuentes with participation from his relatives and institutional representatives and the various emergency corps.

“Always willing to help people, Joan was an example of a public servant, he cared for us and protected us in difficult situations, a good person who served in Mallorca saving lives” said the president of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, during the memorial ceremony,

The fair, organized by Inca Council, is dedicated to emergency and security groups to publicize their work and contribution to the public and at the Mallorca Fire Brigade stand, it was possible to see practically all the types of vehicles available to officers.

