Suspected jihadist arrested in Malaga last week is released

Suspected jihadist arrested in anti-terrorist operation in Malaga last week has been released



It has been reported that neither of the two detainees in the operation against suspected international jihadist terrorism that took place last Friday, October 22, in Malaga, was made available to Ismael Moreno, the judge of the National Court, this Monday 25.

As confirmed to Europa Press by legal sources, the head of the Central Court of Instruction No2 will take a statement from only one of the men. The second detainee has already been released by the Guardia Civil.

The two arrests came as a result of an operation involving the Guardia Civil’s Rapid Action Group in the area of ​​Victoria and Lagunillas in the west of the capital last Friday. This operation was reportedly carried out at the request of the National Court.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Residents of the Malaga neighbourhood were stunned by the arrival during the early afternoon of several vehicles at high speed into the area. Fully armed officers donned in ski masks and wearing bulletproof vests jumped out and ran across the square. They pounced on two alleged suspected jihadists, who were subsequently disabled and taken away in the fleet of vehicles.

A search of buildings in the vicinity was seen to be going on, and operatives were spotted carrying some boxes out of one property. These boxes were placed in one of the vehicles, and then, as quickly as they had appeared, they were gone again, as reported by 101tv.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.