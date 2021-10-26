Star-studded All Star Musicals at Christmas line-up

ITV’s All Star Musicals unveils a star-studded Christmas lineup.

All Star Musicals at Christmas will see presenter Fern Britton, actor Ben Miller, former MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, presenter Anita Rani, actress Catherine Tyldesley, and sports presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, take centre-stage for a night of festive entertainment.

They’ll embark on the ultimate musical theatre masterclass, each hoping to steal the show with their spectacular performance and be voted All Star Musicals Champion.

Equipped with world-class mentoring from the returning panel, musical theatre powerhouses Elaine Paige OBE, Samantha Barks (Frozen, Les Miserables) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Aladdin), the celebrities will be supported by a full West End ensemble, a live orchestra, and, in the lead up to their big performance, also receive training from esteemed West End choreographers and vocal coaches.

The musical numbers performed will be from a range of iconic musicals, both contemporary and traditional, including Cats, Moana and The Rocky Horror Show.

The night of musicals magic will feature a special performance from one of the West End’s biggest shows, plus an exclusive performance by Samantha Barks, who plays Elsa in the West End, of Into The Unknown from Frozen 2.

Returning to host the show is John Barrowman, who will team up with Elaine, Samantha and Trevor, opening the show with a spectacular Greatest Showman medley.