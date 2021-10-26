Search for missing boy called off in Marbella after body discovered

By
Chris King
-
0
Search for missing boy called off in Marbella after body discovered
Search for missing boy called off in Marbella after body discovered. image: policia nacional

Search for missing boy called off in Marbella after his body is discovered

A police search in the region of the Costa del Sol city of Marbella, for 16-year-old Jacobo, has been called off, after his body was discovered this afternoon, Tuesday, October 26. The young boy had been reported missing yesterday by his family, Monday 25, after he had reportedly gone out for a walk but not returned home later when night had fallen.

The tragic discovery was made at around 4.30m by Civil Protection operatives who were involved in the search operation. They reportedly found the teenager’s lifeless body in the area of Lago de las Tortugas (Turtle Lake). This is a lake in the Nueva Andalucia district on the outskirts of Marbella. His body was lying close to an abandoned building.

His body was subsequently removed from the scene by the judicial authorities. National Police criminal investigators from the Marbella police force will now try to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident. Marbella police had posted on social networks this morning, asking for any information that could lead to Jacobo being found. No other information has been released yet, as reported by diariosur.es.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here