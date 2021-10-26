Search for missing boy called off in Marbella after body discovered

A police search in the region of the Costa del Sol city of Marbella, for 16-year-old Jacobo, has been called off, after his body was discovered this afternoon, Tuesday, October 26. The young boy had been reported missing yesterday by his family, Monday 25, after he had reportedly gone out for a walk but not returned home later when night had fallen.

The tragic discovery was made at around 4.30m by Civil Protection operatives who were involved in the search operation. They reportedly found the teenager’s lifeless body in the area of Lago de las Tortugas (Turtle Lake). This is a lake in the Nueva Andalucia district on the outskirts of Marbella. His body was lying close to an abandoned building.

His body was subsequently removed from the scene by the judicial authorities. National Police criminal investigators from the Marbella police force will now try to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident. Marbella police had posted on social networks this morning, asking for any information that could lead to Jacobo being found. No other information has been released yet, as reported by diariosur.es.