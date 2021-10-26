Runner in Bilbao half-marathon suffers THREE cardiac arrests

A runner in the Bilbao half-marathon suffers THREE cardiac arrests



A 53-year-old man who was participating in the Bilbao half-marathon race on Saturday, October 23, died after suffering three cardiac arrests. This was confirmed last Sunday 24 by the organisers of the event.

Jose SG was a regular runner from the Cantabrian municipality of Santoña, and he turned up to compete in the ‘EDP Bilbao Night Marathon’. It was pointed out by the race organisers that Jose – or ‘Chechu’ as he was known among his circle of friends – passed away after suffering cardiac arrest after the run “had ended, and was already out of the route”.

This might have been the case, but as El Diario Montañes reported, the 53-year-old actually had two more cardiac arrests earlier on, during the race. He apparently retired from the half-marathon after completing just five of the 21 kilometres the route covered. This of course means that he had three heart attacks in total.

He had received treatment from medical teams displaced along the route of the race when he suffered the first two heart attacks. Unfortunately, the third one that reportedly occurred at around 3am, in the morning after the race, was the one that ended his life.

Condolences have been sent to Jose’s family and friends by the event’s organisers, as reported by 20minutos.es.

