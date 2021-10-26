Queen will not attend COP26 climate change summit

The Queen will not attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow which starts this weekend.

Buckingham Palace has announced that The Queen will not attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow which starts this weekend.

A palace statement said: “Following advice to rest, the Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the Evening Reception of COP26 on Monday, 1 November.”

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”

She is understood to be in good spirits and will be continuing with light engagements.

Other members of the royal family such as Prince William will still be attending.

The Queen was forced to cancel a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland last week and spent last Wednesday night, October 20, in King Edward VII hospital in Marylebone, London.

Buckingham Palace said medics took an “understandably cautious approach,” with the Queen’s admission being for “practical reasons.”

Royal aides have been accused of misleading the public about the Queen’s health after they had initially not announced the hospital visit.

When she was forced to cancel the Northern Ireland trip, the palace then released a statement claiming that the Queen had “reluctantly accepted” advice to “rest.”

The palace only announced that Her Majesty had spent almost 24 hours in the hospital when information was leaked to the press the following day.