Over 400 people march against breast cancer in Nerja

More than 400 people participated in the march of the Spanish Association Against Cancer in Nerja.

The mayor of Nerja Jose Alberto Armijo, along with the Councillor for Social Services and Sports Daniel Rivas, and the Councilor for Economy and Finance Angela Diaz, participated in the march organised by the Local Board of the Spanish Association Against Cancer on World Breast Cancer Day 2021 on October 19.

Leaving from the Plaza de España, more than 400 participants wanted to show their support for people who suffer from the disease and their families by walking the streets of the town.

At the end of the march, the AECC manifesto and a poem written by a patient who has overcome cancer were read out by the local president, Aurelia Lopez, and two members of the association, Angustias Ariza and Lucia Muñoz.

The councillor has reiterated his commitment to the fight against breast cancer and in supporting the AECC in all those actions and campaigns they carry out. He has highlighted the role that volunteers play, helping and accompanying those who are going through this terrible disease and their families. As a vindication key, he has appealed to public administrations to allocate greater financial resources to fight cancer.

The manifesto highlights that each year in our country more than 33,000 new cases are diagnosed, which is why the early detection of breast cancer, the most frequent tumour in women, and the commitment to research is essential.

According to the AECC in its study, family spending to face the disease can reach €42,000, a situation that causes a decline in household economies, further aggravated by the health, economic and social crisis caused by the Covid-19. For this reason, the association dedicates its campaign this year “Get the Chest” to help those in a situation of economic vulnerability and facing breast cancer by accompanying them in everything they need.