Netflix to defy Prince William over Bashir’s Diana interview.

Netflix’s The Crown is reportedly set to show the panorama interview with Martin Bashir and Princess Diana. William had hoped that it would never be aired again.

William previously hit out at the interview saying that it gives a “false narrative”.

Netflix is said to have spent millions on the episode. According to insiders, the interview is critical to the show. Bashir had lied to gain the trust of Princess Diana.

Speaking to The Sun an insider revealed: “The Crown’s creators see the interview as the keystone moment in series five.

“To the writers, the stormy marriage between Charles and Di led up to her outpouring on Panorama, and the aftermath of that decision defined her final months.

“They are making a huge investment in that. The Crown has a track record of delving into areas of the Royal Family’s history they’d rather be left alone.”

The Dyson report exposed the deceitful methods that Bashir used. Prince William previously commented on the documentary and stated: “This Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again.

“It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC and others.”

