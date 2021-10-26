Motril Half Marathon calls for volunteers to help out.

The Sports Department has prepared a spectacular yellow t-shirt, with a personalised design. The T-shirt will be given to all those who contribute, with their indispensable help, to the smooth running of the race.

If there is one thing that has always characterised Motril’s major sporting events, it is the massive response from volunteers. The Councillor for Sports, Daniel Ortega Moreno commented: “It is a very important part of the organisation of popular events in which many athletes participate.”

Hundreds of runners will take part in the Motril Half Marathon. The event will take place on Sunday, October 31.

Ortega said: “the volunteers have always been a crucial help; they are the runners’ support during the race and, at the same time, they contribute decisively to the safety of the entire route and are an incredible moral support for the participants”.

The Councillor for Sports has asked the people of Motril to join the Half Marathon as volunteers. The signup procedure is simple and can be completed on the website mediamarathonmotril.com or directly at the Sports Pavilion.

The Councillor also thanked the people who have already signed up to help. The newly designed T-shirt will be given to all volunteers.

