Marcus Rashford recognised on Football Black List 2021

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United and England forward, has been recognised on a list of the UK’s most influential black football players for 2021.

The annual Football Black List website says: “The Football Black List shines a light on those who are inspiring the next generation to consider other roles in the sport.”

The list was created in 2008 and highlights black industry professionals who have created a positive impact.

23-year-old Rashford has earned huge praise for his work around child food poverty in the UK.

The people recognised in the seven categories are decided by experts, with representatives from the Premier League, Professional Footballers’ Association, League Managers’ Association, EFL and anti-racism group Kick It Out.

Leon Mann, co-founder of the Football Black List, said: “Black excellence in football is regularly talked about on the pitch – and we want to help highlight the contribution of black leaders off the field in the sport, too.”

“This list of influential game-changers is a snapshot of the contribution black communities are making to football.”

“Those named today join an illustrious group who have featured on the list over the last decade – including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Ian Wright, Hope Powell, Rio Ferdinand, Herman Ouseley and Rachel Yankey.”

The full list:

Players:

Anita Asante, Aston Villa Women

Cyrus Christie, Fulham

Ivan Toney, Brentford

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United and England

Nikita Parris, Arsenal Women and England

Administration:

Dayne Matthieu, head of safeguarding and welfare, Tottenham Hotspur

Fleur Robinson, chief executive, Wrexham

Paul Monekosso Cleal, equality advisor, Premier League

Sarah Ebanja, chief executive, Tottenham Hotspur Foundation

Steve Smithies, chief executive, Cheshire FA

Coaching and Management:

Darren Moore, manager, Sheffield Wednesday

Justin Cochrane, head of player development, Manchester United

Nuno Espirito Santo, manager, Tottenham Hotspur

Paul Hall, Under-23 head coach, QPR; assistant manager, Jamaica

William Boye, chairman and manager, Ashford Town Women and Girls’ FC

Commercial:

Claudia Wilmot, operations director, Leaders in Sport

Gus Hurdle, executive producer, EA Sports

Javan Odegah, strategic account executive, Leaders in Sport

Remmie Williams, commercial manager, the FA

Simbi Sonuga, senior account manager, Octagon

Community and Grassroots:

Andrew Laylor, school partnership officer – Manchester United Foundation

Aneequa Prescod-Wright, coach, Hackney Laces FC

Billy Grant, England fan/podcast/blogger, Beesotted

Jawahir Roble, football coach and referee, Jason Roberts Foundation

Patsy Andrews, grassroots referee, the FA

LGBTQ+:

Amy Allard-Dunbar, youth panel education officer, Football v Homophobia

Media:

Ade Oladipo, presenter, DAZN/talkSPORT/Sky Sports

Alex Scott, presenter, Football Focus

Andrew Spence, series producer, Unedited

Fadumo Olow, social media sports editor, The Telegraph

Helen Campbell, multi-camera director, Premier League Productions

Practitioners:

Aji Ajibola, referee, FA Council

Daniel Mills, educator, Show Racism the Red Card

Drew Christie, chair, BCOMS

Jackie Ferdinand, director of safeguarding & inclusion, West Ham United

Liz Ward, director of programmes, Stonewall FC