Marcus Rashford recognised on Football Black List 2021

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United and England forward, has been recognised on a list of the UK’s most influential black football players for 2021.
The annual Football Black List website says: “The Football Black List shines a light on those who are inspiring the next generation to consider other roles in the sport.”
The list was created in 2008 and highlights black industry professionals who have created a positive impact.
23-year-old Rashford has earned huge praise for his work around child food poverty in the UK.
The people recognised in the seven categories are decided by experts, with representatives from the Premier League, Professional Footballers’ Association, League Managers’ Association, EFL and anti-racism group Kick It Out.
Leon Mann, co-founder of the Football Black List, said: “Black excellence in football is regularly talked about on the pitch – and we want to help highlight the contribution of black leaders off the field in the sport, too.”
“This list of influential game-changers is a snapshot of the contribution black communities are making to football.”
“Those named today join an illustrious group who have featured on the list over the last decade – including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Ian Wright, Hope Powell, Rio Ferdinand, Herman Ouseley and Rachel Yankey.”
The full list:
Players:
- Anita Asante, Aston Villa Women
- Cyrus Christie, Fulham
- Ivan Toney, Brentford
- Marcus Rashford, Manchester United and England
- Nikita Parris, Arsenal Women and England
Administration:
- Dayne Matthieu, head of safeguarding and welfare, Tottenham Hotspur
- Fleur Robinson, chief executive, Wrexham
- Paul Monekosso Cleal, equality advisor, Premier League
- Sarah Ebanja, chief executive, Tottenham Hotspur Foundation
- Steve Smithies, chief executive, Cheshire FA
Coaching and Management:
- Darren Moore, manager, Sheffield Wednesday
- Justin Cochrane, head of player development, Manchester United
- Nuno Espirito Santo, manager, Tottenham Hotspur
- Paul Hall, Under-23 head coach, QPR; assistant manager, Jamaica
- William Boye, chairman and manager, Ashford Town Women and Girls’ FC
Commercial:
- Claudia Wilmot, operations director, Leaders in Sport
- Gus Hurdle, executive producer, EA Sports
- Javan Odegah, strategic account executive, Leaders in Sport
- Remmie Williams, commercial manager, the FA
- Simbi Sonuga, senior account manager, Octagon
Community and Grassroots:
- Andrew Laylor, school partnership officer – Manchester United Foundation
- Aneequa Prescod-Wright, coach, Hackney Laces FC
- Billy Grant, England fan/podcast/blogger, Beesotted
- Jawahir Roble, football coach and referee, Jason Roberts Foundation
- Patsy Andrews, grassroots referee, the FA
LGBTQ+:
- Amy Allard-Dunbar, youth panel education officer, Football v Homophobia
Media:
- Ade Oladipo, presenter, DAZN/talkSPORT/Sky Sports
- Alex Scott, presenter, Football Focus
- Andrew Spence, series producer, Unedited
- Fadumo Olow, social media sports editor, The Telegraph
- Helen Campbell, multi-camera director, Premier League Productions
Practitioners:
- Aji Ajibola, referee, FA Council
- Daniel Mills, educator, Show Racism the Red Card
- Drew Christie, chair, BCOMS
- Jackie Ferdinand, director of safeguarding & inclusion, West Ham United
- Liz Ward, director of programmes, Stonewall FC
