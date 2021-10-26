Marbella teen missing

A teen is reportedly missing from Marbella.

Jacobo Isidro Benedito is reported to have disappeared from the Aloha Nuevo Andalucia area.

Marbellasequeja took to Instagram to warn people to keep a lookout for the young boy. They posted: “Jacobo Isidro Benedito

“16 years old. 1.80 and 75 kg in weight.

“He was wearing blue tracksuit bottoms and a white sweatshirt.”

Fellow Instagram users asked for the news of the teenager’s disappearance to be widely spread. Everyone is very worried about Jacobo. The disappearance is said to be out of character.

One user commented: “He was last seen on the promenade in Marbella at around 19.30 pm. He was wearing a white sweatshirt and navy blue Marbella Rugby Club tracksuit bottoms.”

Another person said: “God willing, he will be back home soon.”

The Francisco Echamendi College posted on Instagram and said: “MISSING MAXIMUM DISSEMINATION 🚨

“He went for a walk yesterday Monday 25th October at 18.00 and did not return. He was wearing Marbella Rugby Club tracksuit bottoms and a white sweatshirt.

“Jacobo Isidro Beneditto. 16 years old. 1.80 m and 75 kg in weight.

“If you have seen him or have any information, please contact: 📞 952 762 600.”

