MALLORCANS love a party with an appearance from the devil and fire and after a cancellation of the usual Correfoc events due to the pandemic, things are beginning to change.

Last weekend (October 22 to 24) the V International Symposium of the Festive Fires of the Mediterranean took place in Palma with expert attendees to discuss the return of these spectacular evenings of fire.

Minister of Culture, Heritage and Language Policy, Bel Busquets highlighted the fact that “in Mallorca the traditions linked to fire and demons are also surrounded by music and gastronomy, for example, a whole intangible heritage that we want to preserve and disseminate”

On the occasion of the Symposium, the Archive of the Kingdom of Mallorca hosted the exhibition ‘A Thousand Demons’, a journey through the demonic devotion of Mallorca organised by the Fundació Mallorca Literària.

Many however were more excited by the fact that on Saturday October 23, in support of the symposium, some 15 different groups descended on Sa Pobla to show off their expertise in presenting a traditional evening of fire and devils whilst respecting the limitations imposed by the pandemic in the weekend before most restrictions were lifted.

