Killer Wayne Couzens to launch appeal against his whole-life sentence.

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens tries to launch an appeal against his whole-life sentence

Former Met Police officer, Wayne Couzens, is currently behind bars serving a rare whole-life sentence for the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard. It has now been revealed by The Mirror, that the 48-year-old, who pleaded guilty to the kidnap, rape, and killing, has launched an audacious appeal against his imposed term.

The Mirror has reported a court official as saying today, Tuesday, October 26, “We have been notified that an appeal has been lodged by Mr Couzens”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Couzens is one of just 61 criminals in the UK who have received a whole-life term in prison, when it was handed down to him last month at the Old Bailey, by Lord Justice Fulford. In the process, he became the first police officer to ever be sentenced to die behind bars. It is a sentence typically reserved for serial killers, or criminals who carry out politically motivated murders.

Passing sentence, Lord Fulford had said Couzens’ crime in using his position as a police officer to kidnap, rape and murder Sarah in Clapham, South London, last March, was, “of equal seriousness as a murder carried out for the purpose of advancing a political, religious, racial or ideological cause”.

Adding, “Sarah Everard was a wholly blameless victim of a grotesquely executed series of circumstances that culminated in her death and the disposal of her body. She was simply walking home”, labelling his actions, “warped, selfish and brutal offending that was both sexual and homicidal”.

“Sarah Everard’s state of mind, and what she had to endure would have been as bleak and agonising as it is possible to imagine”, concluded the judge.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.