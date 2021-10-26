Jet2 launches summer flights to Spain. The airline has launched its summer 2023 programme from an additional three bases.

The summer 2023 programme for Jet2holidays and Jet2.com has now been launched. Flights are on sale from Newcastle, Glasgow and Edinburgh airports.

Nine of Jet2’s 10 UK bases are now set for the summer. Holidays and flights from six bases were added only days ago.

According to Travel Weekly.com, destinations include mainland Spain, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

Steve Heapy, Chief Executive of Jet2 commented: “Following the positive response to six UK bases going on sale earlier than ever before just last week, we are very pleased to be adding Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle too.

“We know that customers want something to look forward to more than ever before, which is why we are putting our exciting summer sun 2023 programme on sale now.”

The Jet2 boss added: “This programme is not only giving customers and independent travel agents the chance to get ahead and book early, but it is giving them unrivalled choice and flexibility.

“As the leading airline and tour operator to so many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands we operate a huge flying programme which puts the customer in control of how long they holiday for.

“We know that this flexibility, coupled with the fact that they know they are booking flights and Atol-protected package holidays with a company they can trust, will make our summer 2023 programme an enormous hit with customers and independent travel agents.”

