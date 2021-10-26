Increase in sport participation in Rincon de la Victoria

The Department of Sports of Rincon de la Victoria has seen an increase in children and adults participating in sport with 1,700 registrations for the municipal sports schools.

The free enrolment this year, the increase in sports disciplines and the situation of a new normality ‘level 0’ have contributed significantly to the increase in the rate of physical and sports activity among the child and adult population compared to last year.

Last September, The Public Agency of Local Administration (APAL) Sports of the Rincon de la Victoria Council announced the free registration of all Municipal Sports Schools for the 2021/2022 season.

This pioneering initiative has contributed to an increase in the rate of physical and sports activity among the child and adult population.

“We have started the course with a thousand infant students and 700 adults enrolled. Last year we ended with lower figures. Currently, we continue to register users occupying free places among the wide variety of sports disciplines that we offer,” says the Councillor for Sports, Antonio Jose Martin (PP).

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado (PP) said: “We could even double the number of registrations in the coming weeks compared to last year.”

Salado has highlighted “the investment and commitment of the government team so that the municipality continues to grow as a sports community.”

“We are focused on clubs and associations, as well as on the improvement of infrastructures and facilities.”

“The proposal to discount the payment of tuition is one more initiative to support and promote sports practice for all our residents,” adds the councillor.

Activities for adults are spinning, body sculpt, fit-training, aero step, Zumba, kick boxing, skating, bodybuilding, pilates, yoga, table tennis, paddle tennis, tennis, badminton, gymnastics for the elderly, taichi, skating, surfing and rugby.

The children’s and junior activities from the age of 3 are karate, taekwondo, chess, basketball, paddle tennis and tennis, skating, football, table tennis, volleyball, triathlon, athletics, show dance, acrobatic fit-kid, cheerleading, handball, hockey, sports dance, urban dance, rhythmic gymnastics, hip hop, children’s/youth Zumba dance, surfing, skateboarding, rugby and judo.

Those interested in requesting information can do so at the Torre de Benagalbon Covered Pavilion during public service hours: 8:30am to 2pm or by phone on 951 21 10 61.