Family tragedy as buried World War II bomb explodes. The explosion killed two people and left others seriously injured.

The tragedy occurred when a World War II bomb accidentally exploded in Honiara. Honiara is the capital of the Solomon Islands. The islands are said to have thousands of unexploded bombs leftover from World War II.

The bomb exploded when a family was sitting around a campfire. The bomb had been buried underground and hidden. The family lost both the father and a son in the explosion.

According to broadcaster SIBC, the campfire heat had triggered the explosion.

The wife and another son were injured in the explosion. According to local news, two people suffered from total deafness after the explosion.

As reported by 20 minutes: “The Solomon Islands were the scene of major military campaigns in the Pacific during World War II, beginning on 3 May 1942 with the Japanese landing on Tulagui Island.

“That year, the US Marines launched the Guadalcanal campaign against the Japanese Army, which lasted until February 1943, to prevent the Japanese from threatening the supply routes between the United States, Australia and New Zealand with their bases in the Solomon Islands.”

